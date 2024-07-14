Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Investigators Haven’t Identified Motive in Assassination Attempt Against Former US President, Says FBI

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that they did not identify any motive in an assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

A shooter is dead and an attendee was killed. Two attendees are critically injured. Trump says he is “fine” after being taken off the stage and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Trump is "doing well" after the shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania and looks forward to being in Milwaukee to attend the Republican convention, his campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, reported CBS News. Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he sat in the SUV. His motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 pm (local time), CBS News reported, citing two sources.

Speaking to CBS News, law enforcement sources said that the suspect was shooting with an AR-style rifle from 200-300 feet away. According to law enforcement sources, the gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service.