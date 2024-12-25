Donald Trump sparks controversy with territorial claims over Greenland, Panama Canal and Canada

Washington DC [US], December 25 : US President-elect Donald Trump in a series of social media posts has stirred controversy by expressing interest in acquiring Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal, citing national security and economic benefits. His remarks have drawn sharp rebukes from leaders in Denmark, and Panama.

In the latest social media post, Donald Trump's son Eric Trump posted a picture depicting Trump purchasing Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal and wrote, "We are so back!!!"

Recently, Trump expressed interest in Greenland and said that American ownership and control of the territory is an "absolute necessity" for national security and global freedom.

"For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Following Trump's remarks on Greenland, Rasmus Jarlov, a Member of Parliament in Denmark's opposition Conservative Party, said that "dictators" threaten to take control over other countries' territory.

Sharing a post on X, Jarlov wrote, "Not sure whether it is a joke or not. But certainly not funny. One week Canada is threatened. Now Denmark. Greenland is Danish. It has been since 1380 and it will continue to be. This is undisputed, signed in rock in treaties and not open for negotiation at all. Dictators threaten to take control over other countries' territory. Free democratic countries do not."

Earlier on Monday, Trump also posted a cryptic message on Truth Social about the Panama Canal. He posted a picture with the flag of the US flying above the Panama Canal, resonating with his threat to Panama that he would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands."

He wrote, "Welcome to the United States Canal! The Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America's economy and national security. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!"

Following Trump's remarks on the Panama Canal, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino responded to Trump and said, "Every square meter of the Panama Canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging so."

Earlier, Trump also created a stir by calling it a "great idea" for Canada to become the 51st state of the US, as Canadian leader Justin Trudeau faces a domestic political crisis linked to fears over a potential tariff war with Trump.

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" he added.

