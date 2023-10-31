Donetsk: Ukraine alleges Russian forces killed family of 9 in their sleep

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 31 : A family of nine, including two young children, was found dead in their home in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, a horrifying incident that has generated shock and outrage in Ukraine and prompted investigations from both nations, CNN reported.

The Ukrainian Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office shared distressing images of the gruesome crime scene, depicting multiple family members fatally shot while they were in their beds, still holding each other, with bloodstains splattered on the walls.

Ukraine asserts that the family was murdered by Russian occupying forces following a dispute, while Russian authorities have reported the arrest of two Russian soldiers in connection with the killings.

Volnovakha has been under Russian control since March 2022, following Moscow's aggressive invasion of its neighbour the previous month.

The Ukrainian Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office has stated that armed individuals in "military uniform demanded that the family living there vacate the house to accommodate a Russian army unit" earlier this month. When the homeowner refused, the office reported, "the attackers threatened his family members with physical violence and left," as per preliminary information.

Several days later, the gunmen returned and "fatally shot all nine family members, who were asleep at the time," according to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office. They have initiated a pre-trial investigation for violations of the laws and customs of war.

Russian investigators disclosed that two Russian military personnel were apprehended in connection with the murder of nine individuals in Volnovakha. The suspects were identified as "Russian military personnel from the Far East serving under contract," according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

An investigation was initiated concerning the "murder of nine residents of the town of Volnovakha, including two children, whose lifeless bodies were discovered in a private residence with gunshot wounds" on October 28, the committee reported.

The Russian investigators have stated that the initial assessment for "the motive of the crime was a domestic conflict."

"The suspects have been detained and transported to the investigative department, where investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to ascertain all the circumstances of the incident and gather evidence," the committee added.

This month, Ukrainian forces have managed to resist a renewed Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, even as Moscow's forces continue to target residential areas. In response to the escalating conflict, Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of civilians, with a particular focus on safeguarding children in regions close to the front lines in the east and south, CNN reported.

