Dubai Air Show 2025 Fighter Jet Crash: Indian Air Force Confirms Death of Tejas Aircraft's Pilot

The Tejas fighter jet, belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), crashed while performing aerobic at the Dubai Air Show 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport on Friday, November 21, resulting in the death of the pilot. The IAF stated the fatal accident of the fighter jet during the event.

The IAF said that the pilot received fatal injuries after the Tejas jet met with an accident during an aerial display show. IAN in a social media post said, "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident."

The IAF further in the post said that its deeply regrets the loss of life of a pilot and stands with the bereaved family of the deceased pilot in this time of grief. IAF promise "a court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

A clearer video of the Indian Air Force LCA Tejas before the crash has emerged and it appears to be a case of a misjudged manoeuvre by the aircrew.



The incident occurred at around 2.10 pm (Dubai local time) at Al Maktoum International Airport. The videos shared on social sites show the aircraft was losing balance, flipped rapidly into the air several times before crashing through its nose, dived and burst into a ball of flames.

About Tejas Fighter Jet

The aircraft was developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The aircraft had entered into service in 2001 with the operational squadron becoming active in 2016. It was a single-engine, 4.5-generation multirole aircraft with the capability of compact delta-wing design.

Meanwhile, IAF has participated in the air show with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed LCA Tejas. This is the second known crash of the fighter jet; the first crash was during a training exercise in Jaisalmer last year.