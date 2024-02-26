Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hellenic Business Council

Dubai [UAE], February 26 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Hellenic Business Council.

The launch represents an important step in further strengthening economic relations between Dubai and the Hellenic Republic.

The Hellenic Business Council will play a pivotal role in stimulating bilateral business and trade, creating partnership opportunities, and enhancing connections between the business communities in both markets. The council creates an effective platform for sharing timely market intelligence and other valuable information, as well as strengthening cooperation and creating networking opportunities for companies in Dubai and the Hellenic Republic.

Dubai Chambers recently hosted the council's first annual general meeting in the presence of Antonios Alexandroides, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE. Participants discussed ways to increase the number of members, the council's scheduled calendar of events and potential opportunities and partnerships with Dubai Chambers.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, "Dubai enjoys a dynamic and growing trade and investment relationship with the Hellenic Republic. Through the establishment of the Hellenic Business Council, we aim to build a sustainable and effective partnership that supports mutual opportunities for future growth across diverse sectors. This initiative is part of our continued efforts to increase the number of business councils, strengthen their role in building opportunities and developing cross-border partnerships, and expand trade and investment relations between Dubai and key global markets."

Covering markets of strategic importance to Dubai, business councils serve as valuable platforms for companies in the UAE and international markets to connect, collaborate, and build mutually beneficial partnerships, opening new channels for economic cooperation between business communities across the globe.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce is currently working to expand the number of business councils representing the diverse nationalities of investors in the emirate to consolidate efforts to support members in international markets, unify the voices of business councils, and achieve their shared objectives. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor