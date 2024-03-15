Dubai community contributions platform 'Jood' encourages individuals, businesses to support Mothers' Endowment

Dubai [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's community contributions platform Jood announced its support for the Mothers' Endowment campaign, which aims to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions of around the world.

The Jood platform allows institutions or individual donations to the campaign by creating a dedicated portfolio via www.Jood.ae.

The digital platform allows individuals, businesses and institutions in both the private and public sectors, as well as celebrities, communities and cultural, sports and art groups, to launch mini-campaigns, encouraging friends, colleagues and followers to join in and donate to the Mothers' Fund campaign.

Organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives umbrella, the Mothers' Endowment campaign aims to honour mothers by allowing donations in their name.

Meanwhile, the campaign helps establish the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, highlight the role of the mother in nurturing families and children, and solidify the UAE's humanitarian role.

Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority, commended the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that sustainably supports the education of millions of underprivileged individuals around the world, noting that the campaign is an extension of the UAE's humanitarian efforts and role in empowering people and creating hope for a better life.

She noted that the Dubai Community Development Authority has taken it upon itself to promote the Mothers' Endowment campaign by dedicating its initiatives, specifically the Jood platform as an innovative centralised contributions hub based on the guiding principle of giving back to the community.

It provides a secure, reliable, and endorsed avenue to support the Mothers' Endowment campaign, which helps establish a robust and proactive social care and empowerment system in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

"Through constructive collaboration and partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we aim to promote this campaign via the Jood digital platform, encouraging all segments of the community to engage and help raise funds that will go to supporting the education of millions around the world in response to the initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

She commended the Jood platform staff who support contributors and facilitate the process, calling upon all members of the community to join in, support the campaign and drive social solidarity.

"The Mothers' Endowment campaign offers a great opportunity to revive the values of humanitarian work, deeply rooted in the Emirati community since the days of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In line with our social imperative of raising community awareness, we seek to promote this campaign by organising workshops and ad campaigns, while preparing to receive donations in support of the campaign," she concluded.

Launched by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Jood is the emirate's connected and independent platform that aims to promote social solidarity, ensure transparency on how contributions are utilised, support social and humanitarian initiatives and projects, encourage contributors' active engagement and promote the basis of sustainable social development.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (mothersfund. ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood. (ANI/WAM)

