Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Wednesday met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During Sheikh Hamdan's visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the leadership's vision for promoting global peace, development, and cooperation. They also reviewed future development and cooperation initiatives in line with the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the initiatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to raise the UAE's global stature and foster strategic global partnerships that advance the nation's interests and serve its people.

During the meeting, they also discussed national and regional issues, including the UAE's collaborative efforts to enhance stability and security in the region. They also explored ways to align with the UAE's ambitious aspirations for the next phase of development, with a focus on continued development and sustainable prosperity for the Emirati people.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of streamlining the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and fostering collaboration to promote strong international partnerships and strategic ties with the help of public diplomacy initiatives, especially in key areas like culture, science, health, and energy. They also discussed frameworks for national security and foreign policy, the improvement of consular services for both UAE citizens and foreigners, and the enhancement of diplomatic efforts to support the country's defence and security initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

