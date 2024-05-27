Dubai Culture awarded four ISO certifications

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced that it has earned multiple accreditations in four new International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) standards.

These certifications are in Business Continuity Management Systems (ISO 22301:2019) and Risk Management Systems (ISO 31000:2018).

Dubai Culture also received the (ISO 44001:2017) accreditation in Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems and another accreditation in (ISO 37000:2021) Governance Management Systems, making it the first cultural institution globally to attain such a distinction, aligning with its efforts to implement international best practices to empower the culture and arts sector.

Dubai Culture earned these ISO certifications following its successful completion of comprehensive audits done by Lloyds Registered Quality Assurance (LRQA), demonstrating its keenness and commitment to applying international standards in numerous management systems, a true testament to Dubai Culture's active role as a leading arts and cultural hub in the region and worldwide.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, highlighted the Authority's competitiveness in the sector. She said, "Being awarded these certifications is a significant addition to the Authority's achievements and a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to develop our work mechanisms, implement all quality systems, and achieve sustainable corporate excellence across various administrative systems. Dubai Culture will continue to strive for a brighter future, exploring opportunities with full dedication towards implementing international best practices and harnessing sustainable excellence fundamentals. The new certifications affirm our possession of an integrated management system, with a clear methodology in partnership and crisis management, focusing on corporate governance and its various applications. This reflects the effectiveness of our strategies for an inclusive work environment, enriching the local cultural and artistic scene."

Rashed Aref Al Shaikh, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture, commented, "These certifications highlight the extensive efforts made by the Authority to enhance organisational and administrative performance, empower its workforce, and foster a spirit of innovation. This contributes to improving the quality of our services, standardising the administrative frameworks and methodologies, and aligning them with strategic goals, ultimately sustaining positive results at all levels." (ANI/WAM)

