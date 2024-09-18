Dubai Metro Music Festival launches September 21

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), today announced that the highly-anticipated fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival will take place from 21 to 27 September 2024.

A weeklong celebration of global music, the festival will see five metro stations - The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and DMCC - transform into vibrant hubs of rhythm and melody from diverse cultures around the world.

Metro commuters will be treated to a unique experience, as the metro comes alive with captivating daily performances by 20 talented musicians from the UAE and across the world. The musicians will showcase their creative talents across a wide range of instruments, genres, and styles, adding a special touch to people's commute.

Rashed Al Mulla, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at RTA's Corporate Administrative Support Sector said: "RTA is proud to partner with Brand Dubai for the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, a highlight on Dubai's creative events calendar, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro, the city's most popular mode of public transport. This initiative reflects RTA's commitment to enhancing the satisfaction, happiness, and positivity of residents and visitors across the emirate."

"RTA aims to strengthen its ongoing collaboration with Brand Dubai, in line with the vision of our leadership to make Dubai the best place to live and enjoy a high quality of life. This remarkable event showcases Dubai's thriving creative scene. The Dubai Metro stations provide an ideal setting for the festival, with performances taking place in open public spaces. The metro network now spans more than 53 stations across the emirate," Al Mulla added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "We are excited to organise the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, an event that has become a much-anticipated annual fixture in the city's cultural calendar. This year's festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of musicians from around the world, each bringing their unique talents and diverse musical notes to Dubai's metro stations. By turning everyday commutes into vibrant showcases of artistic talent, we continue to celebrate and strengthen Dubai's dynamic creative scene, reinforcing the emirate's status as a global hub for innovation and cultural excellence. The festival also further consolidates the city's emergence as one of the world's best places to live and visit."

Al Suwaidi added: "The festival reflects our commitment to providing unique and enriching experiences to the community together with the RTA. By integrating captivating musical performances into the daily commute, we are not only enhancing the travel experience but also connecting people through the universal language of music."

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will feature a diverse blend of traditional and avant-garde musicians, ranging from classical performers to innovative fusion artists. Dubai's cosmopolitan audience can enjoy an array of musical styles, with participants showcasing their skills across a variety of instruments, including string, percussion, wind, and even unique creations made from everyday objects.

Some of the instruments featured this year include the Qanun (a form of string instrument), keyboard, drums, accordion, flute, violin, saxophone, piano, balafon, darbuka, keytar, marimba and diverse other percussion instruments from around the world. Musicians will also be performing on the electric guitar, pipe drum, hand pans, and homemade instruments.

The fourth edition the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of exceptional performances, offering something unique for every audience, even inside the metro cabins. Highlights include a remarkable performance by a nine-year-old prodigy on the Qanun, a piano performance by a 14-year-old Emirati boy with autism, an innovative musical showcase featuring instruments crafted from recycled materials, and a street artist performance celebrating traditional heritage music.

Attendees will also enjoy impressive beatboxing performances, a puppet show accompanied by live music, and a vibrant showcase of global rhythms, featuring a diverse array of percussion instruments and musical styles. Additionally, the festival will feature a unique drumming show featuring children, and eye-catching drumming acts with light effects, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

The public will be able to watch the live performances from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm every day. All the performances will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five metro stations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor