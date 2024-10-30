Dubai Police establishes 'Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Council'

Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police has announced the establishment of the 'Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Council', which aims to accelerate digital transformation within the force by enhancing digital capabilities and boosting global competitiveness.

The Council will be overseen by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and chaired by Major General Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, with Brigadier Turki Abdul Rahman Bin Fares serving as Deputy Chairperson. The Council will also include senior officers from various departments and police stations and representatives of private technology companies.

Al Razooqi emphasised that the Council's establishment aligns with the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to digitise life in Dubai. The goal is to develop a solid and reliable digital ecosystem that enhances the digital economy and empowers the community while supporting the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Razooqi confirmed that the council aims to strengthen digital transformation efforts within Dubai Police by adopting the latest technologies, enhancing the 'digital maturity' at the force level, and increasing the use of artificial intelligence in police operations and services.

He also highlighted that the Council's goals include improving public safety through digital empowerment, fostering a secure digital community, and building a superior police force equipped with innovative and resilient cybersecurity capabilities. "Additionally, the Council seeks to create safe, connected, and proactive digital experiences in the city while ensuring active community engagement," Al Razooqi added.

He pointed out that the Council aims to develop connected and self-responsive policing operations at the forefront, in both real and virtual realms. "This includes delivering global-level analytics in digital technology and artificial intelligence to anticipate and respond to situations and enhance policing operations. In addition to achieving a resilient institution that is future-ready and globally competitive," Al Razooqi continued.

Additionally, he reaffirmed Dubai Police's commitment to consolidating its position among the world's leading advanced digital policing channels, enabling the provision of top-quality services to citizens, residents, and visitors in a smart, seamless, and accessible manner through mobile phones, smart police stations (SPS), and other available service channels.

Al Razooqi indicated that the council focuses on developing a new generation of programmers by enhancing their skills in programming and technology. Moreover, it also aims to leverage the latest technologies and artificial intelligence applications to improve efficiency in police operations and services while also establishing a secure and intelligent AI infrastructure.

"The Council is part of Dubai Police's ongoing commitment to innovation and forward-thinking in modern technologies. This initiative supports the strategic goal of enhancing security and safety, positioning Dubai as a global hub for leadership, innovation, and pioneering policing," Al Razooqi concluded.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor