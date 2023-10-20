Dubai records AED 8.2 billion in weekly real estate transactions

Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): A total of 1,524 real estate and property transactions valued at AED 8.2 billion were conducted during the week ending October 20, 2023, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said that 232 plots were sold for AED 2.57 billion and 1,292 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.08 billion.

The top three transactions were land in Al Hebiah Fourth sold for AED 65.13 million, followed by land that was sold for AED 56.67 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and land sold for AED 51 million in Al Yufrah.

Palm Jabal Ali recorded the most transactions for this week with 51 sales transactions worth AED 1.19 billion, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 24 sales transactions worth AED 91.65 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 29.28 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were sold for AED 132 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 2.03 billion, with the highest being land in Business Bay mortgaged for AED 788.28 million.

A total of 133 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 563 million. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor