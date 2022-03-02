Dutch Ambassador mourns death of Indian student in Ukraine, pitches for "mature" solution

Expressing regret at the death of an Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar due to shelling in Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine, the Dutch Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg on Wednesday called for a mature solution to the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Berg described the situation in Ukraine as "horrible", saying "we're facing uncertain times".

The Ambassador was speaking on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 75 years of friendship between India and the Netherlands. Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, was also present on the occasion.

"We face challenging times with the war in Ukraine. We are very upset and looking for a solution through diplomacy and dialogue. It is horrible what is happening in Ukraine. We're looking forward to closely working with India for a mature solution through diplomacy," Berg said.

On the death of the Indian student, he said, "It's a terrible situation. We regret it and our condolences are going to the family and loved ones of the student."

Naveen, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

The Ambassador also talked about the stand of the Netherlands on the Russian actions in Ukraine, saying, "We see it as an act of war. It's about sovereignty, territorial integrity and the rule of law. These are very important issues and topics to consider, not only in the European context but very much a global context."

"We are all very united to see whether we can find a solution through diplomacy and dialogue, and hopefully, all the global players will join us in finding solutions through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

