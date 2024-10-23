E Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Burger Hits 10 US States; One Dead, Over 49 Sick

At least one died, and over 49 suffered food poisoning due to E coli outbreak, which is directly linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The outbreak has become a significant health concern among people in the US, affecting at least 10 US states, including Colorado and Nebraska.

The health research department said that the outbreak has resulted in one death and ten hospitalised, including a child facing severe kidney complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the majority of those affected are from Colorado, which has 27 cases and Nebraska, which has 9 cases of E. coli. Ten people have been hospitalised, and one older individual in Colorado has died. Cases were also reported in Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Wyoming.

Everyone interviewed reported eating at McDonald’s before their illness began, with many specifically mentioning having a Quarter Pound. Following this news, McDonald’s shares have dropped 10% in after-hours trading. The CDC said it is actively investigating the case, which has sparked concerns regarding food safety.

The infection was reported between September 27 and October 11, with the maximum cases reported from Colorado, which has logged the highest number of infections in the US. Health officials are investigating to identify the source of the infection. Their initial findings suggest that slivered onions and hamburger patties may be the reason. McDonald’s has responded to the outbreak by removing the implicated items from menus in affected states and halting the distribution of certain ingredients.

The E. coli outbreak comes during the fast food giant facing significant protest from Muslim countries, mostly from the Middle East, for being an Israeli company amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. This resulted in declines in global same-store sales. Following the CDC’s announcement, company shares dropped 9 per cent in after-hours trading.

Symptoms of E Coli

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F.

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhoea.

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much.

Dry mouth and throat.

Feeling dizzy when standing up.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalised.