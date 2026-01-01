EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Sudan, Haiti on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], January 1 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended greetings to Sudan and Haiti as they celebrate their Independence Day.

In a post on X, EAM said, "Compliments to Foreign Minister Ambassador Muhi El-Din Salem Ahmed Ibrahim and the people of Sudan on their Independence Day. Ready to support Sudan's progress."

He shared visuals of India's 2 tonnes of essential and lifesaving medicines to Sudan.

India and Sudan have longstanding ties.

The two countries held the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in the African nation's capital of Juba in December last year, marking a significant step in further strengthening bilateral relations, where both sides discussed an entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The consultations saw discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including capacity building, human resource development, cooperation in health, technical and vocational training, trade, and people-to-people relations, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ongoing partnership, noting the progress made across various sectors since the establishment of diplomatic relations and agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

In another post on X, EAM congratulated Haiti on its Independence Day and said, "Congratulations to FM @JVHJeanBaptiste, the Government and people of Haiti on their Independence Day."

India's relations with Haiti have been friendly.

The Embassy of India in Santo Domingo noted in a statement that India established Diplomatic relations with Haiti on 27 September 1996.

There is an increased interest in a new interim government to engage with India, especially after the donation of Blood Transfusion essentials in August 2024. Leslie Voltaire, Member and former President of the Transitional Presidential Council, reached out to the Embassy for support in defence and disaster relief, the embassy said.

