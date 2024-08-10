EAM Jaishankar inaugurates new projects in Maldives

Male [Maldives], August 10 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Moosa Zameer on Friday inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects and exchanged MoUs in Male.

Jaishankar said that he held productive discussions with Zameer.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Held productive discussions today with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer in Male. The agenda covered our engagement in development partnership, capacity building, bilateral and regional security, trade and digital cooperation. Jointly inaugurated 6 High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education. Witnessed signing of MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of a digital payment system in the Maldives."

"Welcome renewal of MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance and Civil Services Commission on the training of an additional 1,000 civil services officers. Look forward to my meetings and discussions tomorrow," he added.

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister hailed the meeting as a milestone of India's commitment to community empowerment in Maldives.

In a post on X, he said, "Another milestone in India's commitment to community empowerment in Maldives! Proud to jointly inaugurate with H.E. @DrSJaishankar six High Impact Community Development Projects completed under Indian grant assistance. These projects Mental Health Unit in R. Ungoofaaru; and the Child Development Centre in HDh. Kulhudhuffushi; Inclusive Education Support Units in GDh. Thinadhoo, L. Gan and HA. Dhidhdhoo; and, street lights in the islands of Th. Thimarafushi, Th. Veymandoo and GA. Kondey is directly linked to the communities of these islands. These projects enrich the lives of the people and also enhance the well-being of the respective communities. The inauguration today highlights India's dedication to advancing socioeconomic development in the Maldives."

Jaishankar is in Maldives for an official three-day visit from August 9 to 11.

