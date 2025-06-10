EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Belgium, Luxembourg

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and its engagement with the European Union.

During the interaction, Jaishankar apprised the community of India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote the country's progress and prosperity.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1932124554144465148

Sharing the pictures of the interaction, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to interact with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg. Discussed with them the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and engagement with the EU. Also apprised them of our efforts at countering terrorism and ensuring the progress & prosperity of India."

Notably, Jaishankar began his visit to Belgium on Monday by meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and combating terrorism.

He appreciated Belgium's support in combating terrorism, welcomed their solidarity, and emphasised the strong momentum in the India-EU partnership, highlighting the potential for collaboration in clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India. The recent visit by Princess Astrid, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, discussed key areas such as labor migration, pharmaceuticals, defense, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.

Interestingly, Jaishankar's visit coincides with the detention of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a jail in Belgium. Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore, was arrested in mid-April on India's extradition request. India has an extradition treaty with Belgium, and the government is likely to pursue Choksi's extradition during the EAM's visit.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday.

