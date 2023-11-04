EAM Jaishankar, Italian counterpart Tajani sign 2 agreements to boost youth mobility

New Delhi [India], November 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani signed two significant agreements, to boost the mobility of youth and skilled workers in a safe and legal manner.

The two ministers signed agreements on Migration and Mobility Partnership, and Executive Programme on Cultural Cooperation for the period 2023-27.

"These will provide a major boost to the mobility of youth and skilled workers in a safe and legal manner, thereby promoting people-to-people ties, trade and tourism," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Italy from November 2 to 3 at the invitation of the Italian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister.

During the visit, EAM called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and held delegation-level talks with his Italian counterpart Tajani. He also met Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

"He addressed the Joint Committees of External and Defence Affairs, and EU Affairs in the Italian Senate, and also interacted with prominent think tanks and thought leaders," the statement said.

Moreover, Italian President Mattarella during his meeting with EAM, reiterated his strong support for advancing bilateral ties as well as deepening India-Italy and India-EU linkages.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Italian Defence Minister Crosetto, where they both focused on deepening strategic cooperation including industrial collaboration in defence manufacturing and in areas of counter-terrorism, cyber security and maritime domain.

Additionally, Minister Urso, "discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investment, with focus on areas of agro-tech, engineering, digital infrastructure, innovation and space."

During the visit, Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Tajani reviewed the entire gamut of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and expressed happiness at the steady growth in diverse areas of India-Italy bilateral cooperation including regular high-level exchanges and interaction, economic collaboration, defence and security, S&T, culture and people to people connect.

Meanwhile, both sides agreed that there is a "huge potential for further increasing collaboration in areas of Renewable Energy, IT and startups, digital infrastructure, innovation, Artificial Intelligence, cyber and space," the statement said.

The economic partnership between India and Italy which is among the top 10 economies, is crucial for the diversification of the global supply chain, given their respective strengths.

Moreover, both ministers deliberated upon the important regional and international developments, including India's successful G20 Presidency in Delhi, Italy's upcoming G7 Presidency, India-EU relations, the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia.

Jaishankar also appreciated Italy for joining the key India-led global initiatives such as ISA, CDRI, IPOI, Global Bio-Fuels Alliance and India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), reflecting the growing convergence of our views on important global issues.

Notably, both sides hoped for the early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Later, "FM Tajani also congratulated India for the successful lunar landing of "Chandrayaan - 3" and evinced interest for deeper cooperation between ISRO and Italian space agency, ASI," the statement said.

Before concluding his visit, EAM also held interaction with the Indian diaspora, the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group and senior dignitaries of the Italian government.

Jaishankar's visit to Italy will help in further consolidating the long-standing historical ties between the two countries, and "pushed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas of our Strategic Partnership including on contemporary global issues and challenges."

