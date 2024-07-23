EAM Jaishankar meets Assam CM Sarma, discusses Act East and BIMSTEC Policies

New Delhi [India], July 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies. They also explored ways in which Assam could support the Neighborhood First approach.

Taking to his official X handle, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in South Block today."

He added, "Discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies and how Assam can contribute to our Neighborhood First approach."

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister also took to his official X handle and posted about his meeting with EAM Jaishankar. "Today, I had the privilege to call upon Union Minister S Jaishankar," Sarma said in his post.

He further said, "During this meeting, we deliberated upon a constructive role for Assam to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, encouraging foreign investors to be a part of the Assam Growth story, and firmly establishing our State as a preferred Gateway to South East Asia."

Sarma added, "It was also an enriching experience for me to learn about the great strides, we as a nation have achieved through a pragmatic foreign policy."

BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

It aims to strengthen relationships and foster economic development among its member states, which include- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

BIMSTEC stands as a beacon of regional collaboration, striving to achieve rapid economic development and social progress through joint initiatives among its member states. Founded on principles of equality and partnership, BIMSTEC aims to address common challenges and capitalise on shared opportunities across seven strategic sectors.

BIMSTEC also emphasises cooperation with international and regional organizations, aligning its goals with global development agendas to maximize impact. With a commitment to mutual assistance, joint projects, and capacity building, BIMSTEC seeks to translate its collaborative efforts into tangible benefits that improve living standards and promote inclusive growth across the Bay of Bengal region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor