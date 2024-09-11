EAM Jaishankar meets Chairperson of Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, discusses global challenges

Berlin [Germany], September 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met MP and Chairperson of Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth on Tuesday.

Jaishankar shared views on current global challenges and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Mr Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany."

Earlier, Jaishankar, who is in Germany on the second leg of a three-nation tour, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin and exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar shared some pictures on X of his meeting with Baerbock and stated that he looks forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India - Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers' mobility, technology and defence & security. Exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo - Pacific region. Look forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," EAM said on X.

During his press address alongside the meeting, Jaishankar stated, "We discussed PM Modi's recent visit to Ukraine. We talked about the situation in West Asia/Middle East, especially the Gaza conflict and its ramifications."

"I touched briefly on our cooperation with the European Union. With the incoming Commission, we hope to move faster on the Free Trade Agreement, and other agreements and we count on Germany's support for that. Also, we would like to hold an early meeting of the Trade and Technology Council," he added.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted India-Germany's increased interactions and joint exercises, citing both nations' first-ever air exercises this year.

