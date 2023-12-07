EAM Jaishankar meets Rwandan counterpart Biruta at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], December 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Vincent Biruta at Hyderabad House on Wednesday.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on an official visit to further enhance India-Rwanda ties.

"Warm welcome to FM @Vbiruta of Rwanda as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit will add fresh impetus to the India-Rwanda partnership," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on 'X'.

Biruta will conclude his visit on December 8 and depart for Rwanda.

The India-Rwanda bilateral relations have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years, as per the MEA.

India's engagement with Rwanda is at three levels, at the African Union (AU) level, at the level of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the bilateral level. India's engagement with Rwanda has been consultative, response-based and focused on developing Rwandan capacities and human capital, as per the MEA.

Indian assistance to Rwanda has also been guided by the announcements made by India at the India-Africa Forum Summits in 2008, 2011, and 2015.

After the first India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-I), Rwanda was nominated by the AU as one of the recipients to host the India-Africa Vocational Training Centre (VTC).

Moreover, earlier today, EAM Jaishankar held a conversation with Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng and his board, where they discussed the investment opportunities created by a decade of transformation under the Modi government.

"A good conversation with Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng and his board today afternoon. Discussed the investment opportunities created by a decade of transformation under the Modi Goverment," Jaishankar posted on X.

Additionally, Jaishankar also addressed IFS officers undergoing the Mid Career Training Program-III on Thursday.

Taking on his social media X, he stated, "Addressed IFS officers undergoing the Mid Career Training Program-III. Shared with them the expectations and challenges that Indian foreign policy will have to deal with in the Amritkaal."

