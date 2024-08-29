EAM Jaishankar receives Israel's Director General, talks of situation in West Asia

New Delhi [India], August 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday received Director General Yaakov Blitshtein of Israel in Delhi where the two noted the development of India-Israel cooperation.

Jaishankar said that they exchanged views on the ongoing situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to receive Director General Yaakov Blitshtein of Israel today in Delhi. Noted the continued development of India-Israel cooperation. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in West Asia."

Earlier on Wednesday, India and Israel held the 17th Round of Foreign Office Consultations, during which Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasized restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian side was led by the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, and the Israeli side was led by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yaakov Blitshtein.

"Reflecting on the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. The two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.

Further, during the event, the Foreign Secretary also reiterated India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel and called for the immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, Blitshtein paid tributes to victims of the 26/11 terror attack at the Nirman House in Mumbai and inaugurated the Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI, he said. "It is fabulous that the hospital has been taking care of people for 118 years now... We are now in a difficult situation in Israel and we do realize the importance of good healthcare..."

