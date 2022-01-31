EAM Jaishankar thanks Iranian counterpart for 'get well soon' call
January 31, 2022
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for his "get well soon" call and assured that both the countries will continue talks during his upcoming India visit.
"Thank Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian for his "get well soon" call. Will continue our conversation during his upcoming India visit," Jaishankar said in a Tweet on Monday.
This call comes after the Foreign Minister tested positive for COVID-19.
"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," he tweeted on Thursday.
