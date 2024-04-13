EAM Jaishankar, UK counterpart David Cameron discuss situation in West Asia

New Delhi [India], April 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his UK counterpart David Cameron and discussed the emerging situation in West Asia. The two leaders also discussed on bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Lord @David_Cameron today. Discussed the emerging situation in West Asia as also our bilateral ties."

The talks between Jaishankar and Cameron came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Tensions have soared after Iran vowed to retaliate after an alleged Israeli strike near Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital.

In the latest development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

The ship in question was the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship owned by Zodiac Maritime, based in London. Zodiac Maritime is a division of Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to ship tracking site, Marine Traffic.

Amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a travel advisory to Indian citizens and asked them to refrain from travelling to both countries until further notice. The ministry further asked people who are currently in Iran or Israel to contact Indian embassies and register themselves.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said in an official release.

The ministry further urged the Indians residing in these two countries to take precautions for their safety.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the MEA statement added.

