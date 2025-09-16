EAM Jaishankar wishes Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wished Papua New Guinea on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar said that India was committed to strengthening the Indo-Pacific cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Justin Tkatchenko, the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea on the 50th anniversary of their Independence. Committed to further strengthening our Indo-Pacific cooperation."

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita attended the 50th anniversary of independence of Papua New Guinea on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to be in Papua New Guinea to join the celebrations of their 50th anniversary of independence. On behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India, I extend warm felicitations to the Government & the people of Papua New Guinea. Witnessed the Flag Raising Ceremony at Independence Hill in Port Moresby this morning."

Earlier in the day, Margherita called upon James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

Margherita said that India and Papua New Guinea are committed to deepen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on Hon'ble James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. Conveyed warm greetings from PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India on the occasion of PNG At 50. Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties."

At the invitation of the Government of Papua New Guinea, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will pay a visit to Papua New Guinea on September 16 to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea's 50th anniversary of Independence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Saturday.

