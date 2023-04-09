Earthquake hits Puerto Rico's Guanica

Guca [Puerto Rico], April 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km west southwest of Puerto Rico's Guca on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 18:38:56 (UTC+05:30) and hit Puerto Rico's Guca at a depth of 13 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 17.955°N and 66.952°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

