Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul
By ANI | Published: May 14, 2023 09:08 AM 2023-05-14T09:08:03+5:30 2023-05-14T09:10:15+5:30
Kabul [Afghstan], May 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghstan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.
The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghstan," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
