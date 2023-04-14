Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 573km E of Java, Indonesia on Friday, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake was at a depth of 600 Km, NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 14-04-2023, 15:25:45 IST, Lat: -6.35 & Long: 112.03, Depth: 600 Km, Location: 573km E of Java, Indonesia," tweeted NCS.

No tsunami warnings have been posted till now. More details awaited.

Earthquakes, volcc eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

