Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts Indonesia
By ANI | Published: April 14, 2023 04:37 PM 2023-04-14T16:37:52+5:30 2023-04-14T16:40:24+5:30
Jakarta [Indonesia], April 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 573km E of Java, Indonesia on Friday, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake was at a depth of 600 Km, NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 14-04-2023, 15:25:45 IST, Lat: -6.35 & Long: 112.03, Depth: 600 Km, Location: 573km E of Java, Indonesia," tweeted NCS.
No tsunami warnings have been posted till now. More details awaited.
Earthquakes, volcc eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
