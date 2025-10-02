Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 2 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Myanmar on late Wednesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was experienced at a depth of 10 km within the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/10/2025 02:19:27 IST, Lat: 26.57 N, Long: 96.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Centre for Seismology said in an 'X' post.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 3:01 am- Indian Standard Time.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 01/10/2025 03:01:06 IST, Lat: 22.94 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in an 'X' post.

