Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Tibet

Tibet, February 9 : An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday, a statement by the National Center of Seismology said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/02/2025 13:07:04 IST, Lat: 29.13 N, Long: 86.64 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/02/2025 13:07:04 IST, Lat: 29.13 N, Long: 86.64 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/59x1JzJPXC — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 9, 2025

On February 2, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter Scale occurred in the area at a depth of 5km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/02/2025 21:52:48 IST, Lat: 28.52 N, Long: 87.59 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/02/2025 21:52:48 IST, Lat: 28.52 N, Long: 87.59 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/PDU0zJtMSV — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 2, 2025

Another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the region on the same day.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/LWiVFbDBHK — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 2, 2025

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor