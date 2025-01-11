Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

Badakhshan [Afghanistan], January 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred in northern Afghanistan at 05:05 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted. The details were also shared on X.

EQ of M: 4.2, On: 11/01/2025 05:05:02 IST, Lat: 37.33 N, Long: 74.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was recorded at the Latitude 37.33 N and Longitude 74.62 E.

Northern Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities.

In a report by Tolo News, it was noted earthquakes have affected many provinces and citizens across Afghanistan.

According to a report by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Afghanistan ranks among the world's most climate-vulnerable countries. Afghanistan is fourth in crisis risk and 24th in vulnerability and readiness, per the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index. The report notes that nearly 400 earthquakes, including a 6.3-magnitude quake in Herat in October 2023, have occurred over the past three years. These observations were made by Tolo News in a recent report.

In October last year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, had called for greater international support for Afghanistan.

Tolo News had reported that in the UNAMA statement, a call was given for "we call for more International support for recovery and resilience" for Afghanistan.

