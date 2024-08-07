Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar region

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted north-west part of Myanmar on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 7:06 pm (IST).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 24.19 North and longitude 94.60 East and at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 07/08/2024 19:06:03 IST, Lat: 24.19 N, Long: 94.60 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS said in a post on X.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 110 kilometers at 6:43 pm (IST).

