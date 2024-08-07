Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar region
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2024 11:13 PM2024-08-07T23:13:24+5:302024-08-07T23:15:11+5:30
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted north-west part of Myanmar ...
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted north-west part of Myanmar on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated.
According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 7:06 pm (IST).
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 24.19 North and longitude 94.60 East and at a depth of 90 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 07/08/2024 19:06:03 IST, Lat: 24.19 N, Long: 94.60 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS said in a post on X.
https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1821181643941613952
No casualties have been reported yet.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier in May, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar.
According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 110 kilometers at 6:43 pm (IST).
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app