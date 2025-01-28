Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet

Tibet, January 28 : An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet, a statement by National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake that occurred on Monday occurred at a depth of 5 km, at 29.10 N latitude and 87.66 E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 27/01/2025 15:03:35 IST, Lat: 29.10 N, Long: 87.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes like this are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because shallow earthquakes release more energy closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking and damage.

The region has been plagued by earthquakes and aftershocks recently, as another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region on January 24.

The details of the same were shared by the NCS on X, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 24/01/2025 11:29:22 IST, Lat: 28.76 N, Long: 87.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Xinjiang region on January 23.

Tibet was struck by another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Richter Scale on January 22, NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 22/01/2025 17:00:26 IST, Lat: 29.14 N, Long: 87.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," it said in a post on X.

Two earthquakes jolted Tibet in the early hours of January 21, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The details of both the quakes were shared on X, stating that they occurred at the depth of 10km, making them susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/01/2025 05:44:17 IST, Lat: 28.17 N, Long: 87.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5 on Richter Scale took place at 2:30am IST.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 21/01/2025 02:33:12 IST, Lat: 28.30 N, Long: 87.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera.

