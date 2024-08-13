Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Peru

Lima [Peru], August 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km ESE of Andamarca, Peru on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 01:42:59 (UTC+05:30).

According to the USGS, the depth was registered at 35.0 km, and the epicentre of the quake was found at 11.909°S and 74.245°W respectively.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

