Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Peru

By ANI | Published: August 13, 2024 03:02 AM2024-08-13T03:02:50+5:302024-08-13T03:05:04+5:30

Lima [Peru], August 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km ESE of Andamarca, Peru on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 01:42:59 (UTC+05:30).

According to the USGS, the depth was registered at 35.0 km, and the epicentre of the quake was found at 11.909°S and 74.245°W respectively.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

