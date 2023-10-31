Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes China's Xinjiang
By ANI | Published: October 31, 2023 05:21 PM 2023-10-31T17:21:55+5:30 2023-10-31T17:25:07+5:30
Beijing [China], October 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang region on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The depth of the quake that occurred at 14:49:16 IST today was found to be 27 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 14:49:16 IST, Lat: 37.70 & Long: 75.22, Depth: 27 Km, Location: Xinjiang," the NCS posted on X.
No casualties are reported. Further details are awaited.
