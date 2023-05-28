Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Sunday around 6.30 PM.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the epicentre was 60 Kilometers deep.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 18:26:53 IST, Lat: 34.27 & Long: 70.43, Depth: 60 Km, Region: Afghanistan," the NCS said in a tweet.

However, no damage has been reported so far.

