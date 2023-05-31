Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Turkmenistan
Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], May 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck 53 km ENE of Balkanabat, Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake occured at 09:34:49 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 11.1 km.
As per the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 39.714°N and 54.928°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
Balkanabat, is notably, the capital city of Balkan Province, the largest province in Turkmenistan.
It is a city in western Turkmenistan.
