Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits China's Aral

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

"Earthquake M5.8 occurred 106 km SE of #Aral (#China) 11 min ago (local time 05:49:37)," EMSC tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

