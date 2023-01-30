Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits China's Aral
By ANI | Published: January 30, 2023 05:53 AM 2023-01-30T05:53:18+5:30 2023-01-30T11:25:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture ...
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
"Earthquake M5.8 occurred 106 km SE of #Aral (#China) 11 min ago (local time 05:49:37)," EMSC tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor