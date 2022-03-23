Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts French Guiana

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Cayenne city of French Guiana on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.05 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 22-03-2022, 22:05:07 IST, Lat: 10.79 & Long: -43.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1174km NE of Cayenne, French Guiana," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

