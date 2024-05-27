Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Tonga Islands

Nuku'alofa [Tonga], May 27 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Tonga Islands on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at 02:17 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and had a depth of 110 kilometers.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 6.4, On: 27/05/2024 02:17:08 IST, Lat: 19.66 S, Long: 174.75 W, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Tonga Islands."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Tonga is part of Oceania and comprises 176 islands, 36 of which are inhabited, according to United Nations. Tonga lies to the south of Samoa, southeast of Fiji and northeast of New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor