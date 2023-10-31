Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Chile's Vallenar

Santiago [Chile], October 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck Chile's Vallenar on Tuesday, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 09:33:42 local time was found to be 83 Km.

"Earthquake (Sismo) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M6.5, 83 km W of Vallenar (Chile), local time 09:33:42," EMSC said in a post on X.

No casualties are reported. Further details are awaited.

