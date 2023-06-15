East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Palestine, China partnership which supports Beijing's genocide against Uyghurs

Washington, D.C. [US], June 15 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned the recent strategic partnership between Palestine and China, which supports China's ongoing colonization, genocide, and occupation campaign in East Turkistan.

The joint statement between the People's Republic of China and the State of Palestine on establishing a Strategic Partnership reiterated China's false narrative that the "Xinjiang [East Turkistan] related issue is not a human rights issue at all, but an issue of counter-terrorism, de-radicalization, and anti-separatism," and that the "Palestine side firmly opposes interference in China's internal affairs under the pretexts of Xinjiang [East Turkistan]-related issue", according to a release issued by the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

As per the release, it is a distortion of reality to refer to the ongoing Sino-East Turkistan conflict as a matter of "Chinese internal affairs." This distorted narrative not only aids Chinese imperialism but also ignores the atrocities endured by the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people in Occupied East Turkistan.

The East Turkistani people are subject to unrelenting atrocities, such as genocide, systemic racism, and persecution.

East Turkistan Government in Exile President Ghulam Yaghma said: "The East Turkistani people strongly condemn Palestine's support for China's colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan. The recent strategic partnership between Palestine and China, coupled with the Arab world's alarming support for China's ongoing genocide and colonization in East Turkistan, has exposed the problematic hypocrisy prevalent in Palestine, the Arab world, and the Muslim world."

The East Turkistan Government in Exile called on the international community to expose and condemn China's tactics. By disguising its colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan under the fictitious labels of "anti-terrorism," "de-radicalization," and "anti-separatism," China undermines the very existence of the East Turkistani people, trampling their right to external self-determination and denying their pursuit of independence.

East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar said: "While it is true that the East Turkistan issue is about more than just human rights, as it is rooted in Chinese occupation and colonization of East Turkistan, the East Turkistan-Sino conflict is not a so-called "Chinese internal affairs matter" as Beijing likes to claim; rather, it is an international conflict between two distinct nations."

