Efforts to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza "now very close": Biden

Washington DC [US], November 21 : US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said efforts to retrieve hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 are "now very close" following extensive negotiations over the past six weeks, CNN reported.

"We're now very close. Very close. And could bring some of these hostages home very soon. I don't want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it's done. When we have more to say, we will. But things are looking good at the moment," Biden said during a meeting at the White House.

CNN previously reported that the deal would call for the release of 50 women and children hostages in exchange for a four-to-five-day pause in fighting and three Palestinian prisoners for every civilian hostage released, according to multiple sources.

"We've been working on this intensively for weeks, as you all know," Biden said, pointing to his own talks in recent days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and US officials on the ground in the region, according to CNN.

On being asked by CNN's MJ Lee for details on how many American hostages could be released, Biden declined to comment.

"I'll have plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I'm not going to tell you now," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Cabinet will meet at 8 pm (Israeli local time) on Tuesday to approve a deal for the release of dozens of hostages from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

About 50 children, mothers, and other women are to be freed by Hamas over 4-5 days, the report stated.

Further, according to Israeli media, the agreement is focused on Israeli hostages, mainly women and children, with talks on releasing foreign hostages not currently on the table.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office stated in a release, "In light of developments on the issue of the release of our hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, this evening, convene the War Cabinet at 18:00, the Security Cabinet at 19:00, and the Government at 20:00."

Hamas and other terror factions in Gaza abducted some 240 people from Israel during the October 7 attacks, including about 40 children, elderly people and dozens of Thai and Nepali nationals.

The hostage deal will include the release of some 150 to 300 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, among them female and minor prisoners, The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12.

Channel 12 stated further that the hostage releases could begin on Thursday or Friday. The report says the ceasefire could be extended to allow the release of more hostages following the initial 50 or so.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor