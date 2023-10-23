Egypt offers to set up tent city, field hospital inside Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI/TPS): Fearing a mass migration into the Sinai, Egypt offered on Monday morning to set up a tent city inside Gaza for Palestinians displaced by the war.

According to reports, Egypt will supervise the camps, provide urgent aid services and set up a field hospital.

The Israel Defence Forces are hitting buildings inside Gaza used by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terror groups. Strikes have targeted command and control centres, weapons production and storage sites, communications and observation posts, tunnel shafts rocket launchers and more.

The homes of senior Hamas officials were also struck and the families of Hamas supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh and Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar were injured.

So far, more than 60 Hamas government centres have been damaged. Hospitals are functioning, and so are most of the municipalities and village councils. The spokesman for Hamas is interviewed daily by various media.

Uniformed police officers in uniform are still seen on the streets. Sources in Gaza have told the Tazpit Press Service that Hamas is still preventing the movement of residents to the south.

Israel has called on residents of Gaza's northern communities to evacuate to the south ahead of a widely expected ground invasion.

Most of Gaza is now without electricity and the water supply has partially resumed in the southern areas of the Strip.

A convoy of 17 trucks carrying food, water and medicine entered Gaza through Egypt's Rafah border crossing on Sunday.

Rafah is the only border crossing out of Gaza controlled by Egypt, not Israel. The crossing is not equipped to handle large numbers of commercial deliveries. Commercial deliveries to the Strip from Egypt are routed through Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing, which is adjacent to the Egypt-Gaza border.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is closed for security reasons.

Israel has been striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since an October 7 assault by Hamas that caught Israelis off-guard. Fighting raged for days as the Israel Defence Forces initially struggled to clear out the terrorists. More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 4,800 more injured. Over 200 hostages were taken to Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor