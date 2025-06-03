Eid al-Adha 2025: This Muslim Country Bans Goat Sacrifice, Raids Homes Ahead of Bakrid

Amid ongoing controversy over the celebration of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) in India, the Muslim-majority country of Morocco has made a significant decision. The Moroccan government has completely banned the sacrifice of goats on Eid al-Adha 2025. This move, initiated by King Mohammed VI, comes in response to a severe water crisis and six consecutive years of drought, which have heavily impacted Morocco's agriculture and livestock sectors.

An official government order prohibited the sacrifice of goats, sheep, camels, or any other animals this year and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found conducting animal sacrifices during the festival. Notably, around 99% of Morocco’s population follows Islam, and for many, Eid al-Adha is not only a religious occasion but also a symbol of unity, tradition, and sacrifice. The ban has, therefore, deeply affected the sentiments of millions.

In a national address, King Mohammed VI urged citizens to observe the festival through prayer, fasting, and charity instead of the traditional animal sacrifice. He emphasised that the livestock population in the country is declining and that it is essential to preserve resources for future generations.

⚡️Arab media:



Moroccan security forces are raiding homes and confiscating Eid al-Adha sacrifices from citizens following the government’s decision to cancel the ritual of animal sacrifice for Muslims this year. pic.twitter.com/rtF6qJUGWR — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 31, 2025

Following the decree, Moroccan police and administrative authorities launched special campaigns in multiple cities to prevent illegal sacrifices. Several videos went viral on social media, showing security forces entering homes and seizing goats and sheep. These actions triggered public outrage, and protests erupted in various regions.