Emirates Institute of Finance launches cohort 2 of 'Ethraa' Emiratisation programme

Dubai [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Institute of Finance has unveiled the launch of Cohort 2 of the "Ethraa" programme scheduled to commence in September 2023.

The announcement was held during a ceremony at the institute's headquarters in Dubai.

This phase is dedicated to training 800 Emiratis from the recruited candidates of the 1st and 2nd "Ethraa" Career Fairs. After completing their training programmes, the candidates will graduate by the end of 2023 with the abilities required for a promising career path in the financial sector.

The event was inaugurated by Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE for Strategy, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EIF, and attended a number of CHRO's, and representatives of leading banks, and financial companies in the UAE.

Cohort 2 consists of 22 specialised training pathways, including programming, finance and accounting, cybersecurity, compliance, data engineering and data analytics, auditing, financial technology (fintech), IT infrastructure and networks, human resources, product management, investment, project management, and underwriting and claims management.

Noura Alblooshi, Acting General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said, "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the 'Ethraa' program, which intends to hire and train 5,000 individuals for critical and leadership roles in the financial sectors by 2026. As EIF, we thank all those who participated in providing opportunities for our future leaders. Their reaction to the UAE Central Bank's mandate was critical in attaining this new milestone in the country's Emiratisation path."

By 2026, the Ethraa programme intends to localise the financial industry by creating 5,000 job opportunities for Emiratis. The EIF held the first and second Ethraa Career Fairs in May and July to connect the candidates with important banks and leading companies in the financial sector. The fair saw 3,860 male and female attendees, with over 2,500 passing through evaluation and employment interviews. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor