Emirates Red Crescent concludes Al Khair Medical Week in Yemen

Mukalla [Yemen], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Al Khair Medical Week organised by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) at the Al Mahwar Medical Centre in Rabwat Khalaf in the city of Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen, witnessed a large turnout from the local population, with about 1,000 people benefiting from its medical services.

The Al Khair Medical Week, organised under the patronage of Mabkhout Mubarak bin Madi, Governor of Hadramaut, and in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Hadramaut Coast, took place from 18th to 25th March.

The event was attended by a group of specialist and consultant doctors.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Advisor for Development and International Cooperation and ERC Representative in Yemen, shared his joy about the success of the significant medical event. He highlighted that the ERC will persist in delivering health and humanitarian aid to enhance healthcare in regions lacking medical services, and assist individuals struggling to access medical treatment and healthcare.

Al Khair Medical Week initiative is part of the ERC's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and health care to those in need. It aims to provide free and specialised health care services to the community, especially in light of the difficult living conditions.

The beneficiaries praised ERC's efforts and the participating doctors in the initiative. They expressed their gratitude for the care, treatment, and health care they received free of charge.

Suhair Qunzal, Director of the Centre, confirmed that the Al Khair Medical Week witnessed a large turnout. She also pointed out that this initiative alleviated the suffering of sick citizens who need medical examinations and treatment due to the difficult economic conditions they are witnessing. (ANI/WAM)

