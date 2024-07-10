Emirates' Rulers condole with Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Salem

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate condolence messages to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The messages were sent by the Rulers, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar cables to the Kuwaiti Emir. (ANI/WAM)

