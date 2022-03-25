Emirates to reinstate pre-pandemic flight frequency to India

New Delhi, March 25 Dubai-based Emirates Airline will reinstate pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from April 1.

The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country, including 35 weekly flights to Mumbai, 28 to New Delhi, 24 to Bengaluru and 21 to Chennai amongst others.

"The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022," the airline said in a statement.

"Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022. Emirates flight EK 500/501 is operated by the iconic double decker aircraft."

