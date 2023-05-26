Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Nations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Al Remeithi, a Fellow of the UAE National Experts Programme and Senior Advisor at the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, has recently been named as UAE Liaison on behalf of the COP28 Presidency at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany.

The UNFCCC Secretariat (UN Climate Change) is the United Nations entity tasked with supporting the global response to the threat of climate change.

In his new role, Al Remeithi will draw on his expertise to ensure effective coordination between the two entities, spearheading efforts to foster cooperation between the COP 28 Presidency team and the UNFCCC Secretariat, while simultaneously building strong relationships with his counterparts there.

In addition to this, Al Remeithi will share valuable insights with members of the COP 28 Presidency team, helping to optimize operations and communication.

He will also work closely with representatives of the COP 28 Presidency team to coordinate their participation in relevant UNFCCC meetings and events.

In a statement, Al Remeithi expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "Over the course of the next months, I will have the privilege of working alongside global experts and colleagues at the United Nations to promote greater collaboration in pursuit of climate action. The skills and expertise I have honed through my work at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi and the UAE National Experts Programme, combined with my experience with the COP 28 team, have all contributed to my ability to make a meaningful contribution in this role."

Abdulla Al Remeithi is a distinguished leader in the field of sustainability and environmental policy and has been recognised as one of the Year of Sustainability's Experts Network in the UAE, under the auspices of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

As the Director of Environment Policy, Regulation and Climate Change at the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Al Remeithi has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE's environmental agenda and promoting sustainable development.

In addition, Al Remeithi is a Fellow of the UAE National Experts Programme, developed in 2019, under the direction of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE's national priorities. (ANI/WAM)

