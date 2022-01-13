Equities steady in early trade on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 13 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange traded largely steady in early trade on Thursday.

Notably, during the past four sessions, indices traded on a positive note.

At 10.05 a.m., Sensex traded flat at 61,161 and Nifty at 18,215 points.

Top gainers during the early trade were Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, Coal India, Sun Pharmaceutical, JSW Steel.

On the contrary, Wipro, Adani Green Energy, Biocon, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.

